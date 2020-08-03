1/
Jane Canali
Jane Healey Canali (Age 88)  
On Friday, July 31, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Vincent George Canali; mother of James (Renee) Canali, Mary Rose Nicol, Theresa Conway and the late Joseph Vincent Canali; sister of Edward (Dorothy) Healey; grandmother of Christopher (Meagan), Todd, Katelynn, Danielle (Matt), Jessica the late Blake Edward Nicol; great-grandmother of Isabella. While raising her family, Jane worked for the Federal Government at NIH in the Children's Cancer Institute and NOAA - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and was self-employed at home and provided typing and editing services for Attorney Clients. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren, volunteering at Friends for the Library and the Suburban Medical Library. Jane was a strong person with a loving heart and will truly be missed by all those who knew her.  Relatives and friends may call with social distancing at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Monday, August 10, at 10 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.  www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
AUG
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
