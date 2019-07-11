The Washington Post

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
home of daughter, Julie Cantor-Weinberg
Bethesda, MD
Jane Cantor passed away the morning of July 10, 2019, after a sudden, severe illness. She was beloved by her family-husband, Fred Cantor, MD; daughter, Julie Cantor-Weinberg; son-in-law Steven Weinberg; son, Jonathan Cantor; sister, Geraldine Quinlan; grandsons, Sam Cantor, and Ben Weinberg and her nephews. After a private funeral, the family will be receiving visitors on Friday, July 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the home of daughter, Julie Cantor-Weinberg in Bethesda, MD. A larger memorial services will be scheduled in the future.
Jane was a talented clinical therapist, avid traveler, exerciser, theatergoer and operagoer and a great lover of dogs. Donations in her honor can be made to the Ivymount School Foundation in Rockville, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on July 11, 2019
