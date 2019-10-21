Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Charrier Phillips. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Jane Hurley Charrier Phillips (Age 93)

Passed away peacefully the evening of Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home in the Fox Hill Senior Condominiums. She was born January 1, 1926 in Washington, DC to the late Herbert E. Hurley and Dorothy M. Hurley. Jane graduated from George Washington University where she met her husband, James W. Charrier, who passed in 1984. They were married at All Saints Episcopal Church on June 14, 1946 and had four children, J. William Charrier of Potomac, Maryland, Steven C. Charrier (who predeceased her in 2014), J. Michael Charrier of Lafayette, California and Bette Charrier Crockett of Bethesda, Maryland. She is survived by her three children, her daughter-in-law Anne Stovall Charrier, eight grand-daughters, fourteen great grand-children and her second husband, Charles V. Phillips, Jr., from whom she was separated. As a longtime member of Columbia Country Club she was an active golfer. She enjoyed travel, playing bridge and studying the stock market. More recently she enjoyed the fellowship of her many friends in the Fox Hill community. A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at Saint Francis Episcopal Church in Potomac, Maryland on Saturday, November 16 at 2 p.m. with Father Mark Michael officiating. A reception to follow at Fox Hill, 8300 Burdette Road, Bethesda, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ivymount Foundation, 11614 Seven Locks Road, Rockville, MD 20854 for Ivymount School's Charrier Media Center. Donations can be made online at www.ivymount.org/support

