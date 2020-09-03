1/1
JANE CURRAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JANE OURAND CURRAN (Age 81)  
Who lived in Burtonsville, MD for 48 years passed peacefully away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of James Curran for 61 years, devoted mother of Mark, Todd, Alison (Al Burns) and Cheryl Curran (Mark Scott). Loving grandmother of Kevin, Kyle, Lara, Jeremy, Lauren, Lynsey, Luke, CJ and Travis as well as two great grandchildren Aubrey and EJ. Is survived by her sister Mary Ourand (Richard Goheen) and brother Charles Ourand, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers John and Raymond Ourand and her parents Eileen Dougherty and Charles Holden Ourand. She attended Blessed Sacrament School and Wilson High School in Washington, DC and attended Strayer Business College. Jane loved her family, her many friends, and welcomed the opportunity to help people with special needs, especially her brother Charles and children she helped as an Instructional Assistant at Burtonsville Elementary School in Montgomery County, MD. She was an avid sports fan and was particularly fond of all professional teams in the Washington and Baltimore areas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD 20866. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to CHI Centers, Inc., a not-for-profit service provider that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in White Oak, MD 20903 or your charity of choice. Burial will be private at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD. A celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Church of the Resurrection
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved