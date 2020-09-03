JANE CURRAN

JANE OURAND CURRAN (Age 81)
Who lived in Burtonsville, MD for 48 years passed peacefully away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of James Curran for 61 years, devoted mother of Mark, Todd, Alison (Al Burns) and Cheryl Curran (Mark Scott). Loving grandmother of Kevin, Kyle, Lara, Jeremy, Lauren, Lynsey, Luke, CJ and Travis as well as two great grandchildren Aubrey and EJ. Is survived by her sister Mary Ourand (Richard Goheen) and brother Charles Ourand, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers John and Raymond Ourand and her parents Eileen Dougherty and Charles Holden Ourand. She attended Blessed Sacrament School and Wilson High School in Washington, DC and attended Strayer Business College. Jane loved her family, her many friends, and welcomed the opportunity to help people with special needs, especially her brother Charles and children she helped as an Instructional Assistant at Burtonsville Elementary School in Montgomery County, MD. She was an avid sports fan and was particularly fond of all professional teams in the Washington and Baltimore areas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD 20866. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to CHI Centers, Inc., a not-for-profit service provider that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in White Oak, MD 20903 or your charity of choice
. Burial will be private at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD. A celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.