

Jane Mary Dollins (Age 96)



An 82-year resident of Alexandria, died September 23, 2019, at Hermitage Nursing Home in Alexandria, VA.

Mrs. Dollins was born at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC, on December 14, 1922, to Clara P. (Mattes) and Henry D. Burroughs, of Indian Head, Maryland. She moved to Alexandria in 1937, and had lived in the city since. A June 1941 graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Alexandria, Mrs. Dollins later met and married her husband, Hubert "Spud" Dollins, on January 14, 1946.

As a career homemaker, she raised her family and was active in community service -- volunteering for Meals on Wheels, serving as the mothers club president at St. Mary's elementary school in Alexandria, and volunteering as a sacristan at the Basilica of St. Mary in Alexandria, where she was a parishioner.

Her passions for her faith, sewing and crafts were matched by her love of laughter, which she shared with all she met. She particularly enjoyed the nicknames given to her by her children and grandkids, which included "Pearl," "Gigi," "Darling" and "my queen" among others. When she wasn't humming music by Andy Williams and the Williams Brothers, she loved spending time with friends, family and her grand/great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert S. Dollins; a son, David Dollins; and two brothers, David Burroughs and Henry D. Burroughs. She is survived by a sister, Rosemary Schulte of Newark, DE; and six children, Stephen Dollins, of Miami; Susan (Dollins) and Michael Lesar, of West Springfield, VA; Sallie Dollins, of Fairfax, VA; Kathleen (Dollins) and Roy Stefanik, of Warrenton, VA; Victoria (Dollins) and Robert Cahill, of Gainesville, VA; and Mark and Angela Dollins, of Ridgefield, CT; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA on Thursday, September 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., with rosary at 7:30 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 27 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Basilica, 310 S. Royal St., Alexandria, VA. Interment to follow St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of Northern VA, 9300 Lee Hwy., Suite 500, Fairfax, VA 22031