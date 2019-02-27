JANE MIDDLETON DONOHOE (Age 91)
Died peacefully on February 24, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. Jane was the beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph Donohoe, Col. USA Ret. Mother of Patrick J. Donohoe, Jr., (Nina), of Charlottesville, VA, Deborah A. Donohoe of Tacoma, WA, Shannon T. Little of Santa Barbara, CA, Mary D. McGarvey of Annapolis, MD, Regina D. Spillane of Reston, VA and Elizabeth A. Donohoe, MD of Annapolis, MD. Grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 19. Sister of Katharine M. Crittenden of Virginia Beach, VA and the late Chesley S. Middleton. Jane and her husband, Patrick were long time residents of Vienna, VA before moving to Annapolis in 1981. Relatives and friends may call at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, Inc., 147 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis, MD on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD on Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Catholic Medical Missions Board, 100 Wall Street, 9th Floor New York, NY 10005 or , P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517; www.woundedwarriorproject.org
