

JANE COOPER DWIGHT (Age 72)



Passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 at her home in Oakland, CA in the company of her family and friends. She was the second child of Margaret McNamee and John L Dwight, Sr., born in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and then from Rosemont College. She subsequently attended American University of Beirut in Lebanon. She returned to the USA and lovingly raised her family in McLean, VA. Jane's career focused on numerous aspects of home mortgages at the national level. She was a devoted mother and, most importantly, friend. She enjoyed family, friends, reading, culture, arts, and giving to others. Jane is survived by her brother John, sister Carol, daughter Jenan, son Shane and grandchildren William, Henry, Dillon, and Amelia. A funeral service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, March 12 at 9:30 a.m. at The Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland, CA. A celebration of life will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to Catholic Charities USA in her memory.