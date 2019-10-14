Jane Lee Gitlin (neé Moffatt),
Died on October 4, 2019 at her home in Silver Spring, MD. She was born September, 6, 1931 in Havana, Cuba, to the late Paul Kirby Moffatt and the late Mary Lillian (nee Cunningham) Moffatt. Jane was the wife of the late Dr. Joseph Norman Gitlin for 59 years. She attended Coolidge High School in Washington, DC and graduated from George Washington University. She enjoyed playing competitive tennis, bridge, gardening, sewing, quilting, knitting and spending time with her friends, neighbors, children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Karen Tinsley (Larry), Jeff Gitlin (Bonnie), Thomas Gitlin (Patricia), seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Moffatt, her sister, Elizabeth Burkhardt and her son, Robert. The family will receive friends at Brookside Gardens Auditorium at 1800 Glenallan Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902 on October 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be contributed to the on-line at www.alz.org
by phone at 800.272.3900, or by mail with a check payable to the "" addressed to , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.