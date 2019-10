Jane Lee Gitlin (neé Moffatt),



Died on October 4, 2019 at her home in Silver Spring, MD. She was born September, 6, 1931 in Havana, Cuba, to the late Paul Kirby Moffatt and the late Mary Lillian (nee Cunningham) Moffatt. Jane was the wife of the late Dr. Joseph Norman Gitlin for 59 years. She attended Coolidge High School in Washington, DC and graduated from George Washington University. She enjoyed playing competitive tennis, bridge, gardening, sewing, quilting, knitting and spending time with her friends, neighbors, children and grandchildren.