

JANE WATMAN GIVENS



Jane Watman Givens, 82 of Frederick, MD, formerly of Silver Spring, MD, died Saturday evening, November 9, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Surviving are her husband Robert Givens, her five children, Anthony Givens, Michael Givens, MaryAngela Erdle, Bonnie Sammons, Alex Givens; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 47 Depaul Street, Emmitsburg, MD. The family will receive friends from 12:15 to 1 p.m. at the church. Private interment. Expressions of sympathy and the full obituary may be shared at: