

JANE L. SPANGLER HOLT



Passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center, Hanover, PA at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Holt, her sons John Holt and Michael Holt and two grandchildren. She was born in Washington, DC and lived there until two years ago. She is survived by one daughter, Catherine Palombo (Robert), seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. At Jane's request her body was donated to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for scientific research and teaching. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Washington, D.C.