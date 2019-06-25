

Jane Howard-Jasper



Died on June 19, 2019 of a massive stroke at Freedom Village, Bradenton, Florida. She was born on May 7, 1927 in Rockville, Maryland, daughter of Clifard L. and Lucie Howard. She was predeceased by her three sisters and a brother, a niece, a nephew, and one great nephew.

Jane is survived by a beloved son, James M. Jasper, and his wife, Sarah Rosenfield, of New York. She also leaves three generations of much loved nieces and nephews, a friend of many years, Marlys Gobell, and surrogate daughter Claudia Vietch and her two children.

Janes attended St. Mary's Female Seminary (now St. Mary's College of Maryland), received an A.B. degree from George Washington University, followed by a M.Ed. and Ph.D from the University of Maryland. Her career was in higher education in counseling and student personnel, especially as Dean of Student Development at Frederick Community College.

She belonged to the All Angels By the Sea, Episcopal Church, Longboat Key, Florida, where she served on the vestry, as chalicist, day reader, and president of the Episcopal Church Women. One half of her remains will be interred in the memorial garden at the church. Her remaining ashes will be taken to Darnestown, Maryland, where they will be placed in the family plot next spring.

Although she lived in Florida for one third of her life, Jane always said her heart was in Maryland, where her family has lived for more than 350 years.

She will be sorely missed by the diverse people whose lives she touched in Maryland, Florida, Washington, DC, and many other places.