JANE HUNT
1933 - 2020
JANE STEPHENSON HUNT  
Jane Stephenson Hunt died October 29, 2020, Silver Spring, Maryland. Born Oakman, Alabama, July 18, 1933, to Pauline Ward Hunt and Gaillard Hunt. B.A. in Speech and Drama, Catholic University, 1956. Attended Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City. Worked for Vogue Magazine. Survived by her brothers Gaillard Thomas Hunt of Silver Spring and John Carroll Hunt of Kennebunkport, Maine; her sisters-in-law Susan Hunt and Josephine Hunt; her nieces, Sarah Downs of Evansville, Indiana, and Emma Hunt of Silver Spring; a nephew, Randy Hunt of Vancouver, British Columbia; and several great-nieces and nephews. Services private.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
