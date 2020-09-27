1/1
JANE JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JANE SUNDELOF JONES  
Long time Washingtonian, Jane Sundelof Jones passed away peacefully at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on the early morning of August 23, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband of over 52 years, Richard Jones.She is survived by a brother, Jon Sundelof; a son, Richard Jones of Sunnyvale CA; granddaughters, Rachel and Jane; a daughter, Jennifer Jones of Washington DC and grandsons ,Richard Platt and Marshall Platt as well as numerous nephews and nieces.Jane was a career civil servant who's service began shortly after the Second World War and who with her late husband Richard was a fixture in their neighborhood for over 50 years, often involved in organizing the annual summer "28th St. Alley Party" with all their friends and neighbors.The Jones family were supporters of numerous charitable and Washington causes dedicated to the betterment of the community. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a Washington, DC area charity or organization.Her loss will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved her.There will be a Memorial and Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a future date to be determined. At Arlington she will once again be with her husband.    


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved