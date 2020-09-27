JANE JONES

Long time Washingtonian, Jane Sundelof Jones passed away peacefully at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on the early morning of August 23, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband of over 52 years, Richard Jones.She is survived by a brother, Jon Sundelof; a son, Richard Jones of Sunnyvale CA; granddaughters, Rachel and Jane; a daughter, Jennifer Jones of Washington DC and grandsons ,Richard Platt and Marshall Platt as well as numerous nephews and nieces.Jane was a career civil servant who's service began shortly after the Second World War and who with her late husband Richard was a fixture in their neighborhood for over 50 years, often involved in organizing the annual summer "28th St. Alley Party" with all their friends and neighbors.The Jones family were supporters of numerous charitable and Washington causes dedicated to the betterment of the community. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a Washington, DC area charity or organization.Her loss will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved her.There will be a Memorial and Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a future date to be determined. At Arlington she will once again be with her husband.