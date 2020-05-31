JANE KERINS
1924 - 2020
JANE PHYLLIS KERINS (Age 96)  February 20, 1924 - May 18, 2020  
Jane Phyllis Kerins passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. A longtime resident of Northern Virginia, she was born February 20, 1924, in Worcester, MA to Irving T. Walsh and Elizabeth M. Scanlon Walsh. She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Kerins, a son, Mark F. Kerins, and a sister, Mary C. Worrell.She is survived by her children Mary Ann Miller (Frederic), John Kerins (Carol) and Teresa Kerins (Wendell Bray). In addition, she leaves five cherished grandchildren: Maureen, Kathleen and Andrew Miller; Colleen and John E. Kerins, her sister, Patricia W. Fryer of Daytona Beach, FL, and many loving nieces and nephews. The family extends appreciation to the kind, professional staff at Fairfax Nursing Center where she lived the last few months. A Mass of Christian Burial at Ft. Myer Old Post Chapel with interment following in Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Additional information is available at www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
