JANE KRAUS
1926 - 2020
Jane McHale Kraus  
Died peacefully on August 4, 2020 at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium, Maryland at the age of 93 years. Born on August 6, 1926 in Carbondale, PA to William John and Anna Fortune McHale, Mrs. Kraus graduated from Georgetown Visitation Junior College (Class of 1946). In 1948, she married Daniel J. Kraus and together they raised eight children in Silver Spring, MD. They subsequently resided in Hobe Sound, FL and Columbia, MD. Mrs. Kraus is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel. Mrs. Kraus is survived by her eight children, Christine Sarich, Daniel (Dee) Kraus, Jr., Cathleen (Doug) King, Gretchen (Jim) Vaseleck, Gregory (Roberta) Kraus, Jeffrey Kraus, Melissa (Greg) Fean and Martin (Craiglyn) Kraus. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, her brother, William McHale, her sister, Cathleen Winters and brother-in-law, Robert Winters. Due to COVID- 19, the service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor or a charity of your choice.www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
