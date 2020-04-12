

Jane ALICE Snowden Lepscky

(Age 80)



Jane Alice Snowden Lepscky, of Washington, DC departed this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Frank M. Snowden, Jr. and Elaine Hill. Jane graduated from Georgetown University and obtained a Master's degree from Howard University. A longtime Georgetown resident and accomplished artist, she could often be found at the Jackson Art Center in Georgetown where she had a studio. Jane lived and worked in Italy for many years and her paintings were inspired by the landscapes and architecture of Venice and Rome. She also painted abstract and portraits. Jane was an avid reader, linguist, traveler and will be remembered for her wit, warmth, and curiosity, but most of all for being a great mother and amazing grandmother.

Jane leaves behind two loving daughters, Ingrid Fitzgerald and Jennifer Lepscky; three cherished grandchildren, William Fitzgerald V, Alexander Fitzgerald, and Nicole Bianco; and her angel, Nicholas Fitzgerald, who predeceased her.

A remembrance ceremony will be held in Washington, DC and Rome, Italy at a time when friends and family are able to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.