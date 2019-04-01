Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE LODICO.



Jane Lodico



Of Clearfield, PA died March 29, 2019. Born in Clearfield, a daughter of the late James and Carmela (Fama) Maiorana. Jane spent her earlier years in Clearfield and later created a new life in Washington, DC where she worked for the international law firm of Fulbright & Jaworski LLP as Head Receptionist. Upon retiring, she was honored as their official "Ambassador to the World.'

Jane was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Boyce. She is survived by two daughters, Terri Davis of Clearfield, PA and Bethany Jones of Fairfax, VA; four granddaughters, Melanie Boyce, Heather Nearhoof and husband, Matthew, Natalie Jones, and Amanda Jones; three great grandchildren, Riley Paul-Cook, Maxwell Paul-Cook, and Piper Jane Nearhoof.

Visitation will be held on April 5, 2019 in PA. A memorial mass will be held on April 6, 2019 in Pennsylvania. Memorial contributions be made to the Connie Lodico Boyce Memorial Scholarship and mailed to Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center, Lock Haven, PA 17745. for more information visit