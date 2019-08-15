

JANE MARIA MACK

"Aunt" (Age 88)



On Monday August 12, 2019, of College Park, MD. Devoted wife of the late Roger Lin Mack, loving aunt of Steven (Ann Marie), David (Colleen) Douglas, Linda (Bruce) Livingston, Paula (Mark) Seidel and many more great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret A. "Ann" Douglas, her brother, George T. Stone, and her nephews, Rev. Michael Douglas and Gary Douglas. Jane was a devoted Catholic and her nieces and nephews always thought that she was more than just an aunt. A visitation will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 4902 Berwyn Road, College Park, MD on Friday, August 16, from 10 a.m. till time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at noon. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 2 p.m. Please make memorial contributions in her name to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.