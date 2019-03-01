Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE MCBRIDE.



Jane Griffin McBride

(Age 101)



Died at home at the Grand Oaks Assisted Living Community in Washington on February 26, 2019. Jane was born in Kilgore, Texas in 1917, to Pheriba and James Hall Griffin. The second of four children, she was a graduate of Kilgore High School. She married Sam McBride in 1936, and their son, James, was born in 1938. The family moved to Beaumont, Texas, where Sam was a pharmaceutical representative for Upjohn Company.

For many years, Jane was involved in church and social activities in Beaumont, while raising her son. After Sam retired in 1973, he and Jane bought a travel trailer and traveled throughout the continental US. They spent many summers in Idaho and Colorado and made friends wherever they went. In 1993 they moved to a retirement community in Kerrville in the Texas Hill Country. They volunteered for Meals on Wheels and participated in many community activities. In 2003 they moved to Washington to be near their son. When Sam died, at age 96 in 2008, they had been married 72 years.

Jane is survived by her son, James W. McBride, of Washington, DC; her granddaughter, Kelly McBride, of Philadelphia; her grandson, Trent McBride (Mandy), of Dallas; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Grand Oaks Assisted Living, 5901 MacArthur Boulevard, NW, Washington, DC at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 9. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the .