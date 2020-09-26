Jane Schooley McCabe
Jane Schooley McCabe, 78, passed away peacefully at her home on August 29, 2020. Jane was predeceased by her husband Donald Lee McCabe, parents, Frank and Eleanor Schooley, sister, Jeanbrown Schooley, and brother, Fred Schooley. Loving mother of Donald McCabe, Jr., Frank (Alexis) McCabe, Erin (Chris) Korves, Kevin (Jen) McCabe, and Luke McCabe. Jane is also survived by brother, Frank (Claire) Schooley, sisters, Marylou (Chuck) Marksch and Betsy Schooley, and her grandchildren, Haley, Colin, Maeve, Brecken, Ronan, Brendan, Evie, and Claire. Jane was born July 21, 1942, grew up in Champaign, IL, attended the University of Illinois and joined the Peace Corps. Jane and Donald met on a blind date and married in 1965. They lived in Peru and Guatemala before settling in Vienna. The family will especially miss her wittiness and dry sense of humor. The family hopes to hold a memorial service at a later time. Jane will be interred at Church of the Visitation in Topping, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hogar Mi Casa (www.micasaonline.org
