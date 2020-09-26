1/1
JANE MCCABE
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jane Schooley McCabe  
Jane Schooley McCabe, 78, passed away peacefully at her home on August 29, 2020. Jane was predeceased by her husband Donald Lee McCabe, parents, Frank and Eleanor Schooley, sister, Jeanbrown Schooley, and brother, Fred Schooley. Loving mother of Donald McCabe, Jr., Frank (Alexis) McCabe, Erin (Chris) Korves, Kevin (Jen) McCabe, and Luke McCabe. Jane is also survived by brother, Frank (Claire) Schooley, sisters, Marylou (Chuck) Marksch and Betsy Schooley, and her grandchildren, Haley, Colin, Maeve, Brecken, Ronan, Brendan, Evie, and Claire. Jane was born July 21, 1942, grew up in Champaign, IL, attended the University of Illinois and joined the Peace Corps. Jane and Donald met on a blind date and married in 1965. They lived in Peru and Guatemala before settling in Vienna. The family will especially miss her wittiness and dry sense of humor. The family hopes to hold a memorial service at a later time. Jane will be interred at Church of the Visitation in Topping, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hogar Mi Casa (www.micasaonline.org). To view and sign the family guestbook, visit www.moneyandking.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved