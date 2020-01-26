

Jane Gordon ORISTANO



Passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 in North Palm Beach, FL. "Grandma Mom" is survived by her adored grandsons, Nicholas and Spencer Orenstein, and her daughter, Ellen Frances Tuchman (Harry Orenstein). Predeceased by her loving husband, Victor Oristano, brother Richard "Lal" Gordon (Jacobi) and son, Carey Wilson, Jane also leaves three step-sons, Michael (Paige), Mark (Lynn) and Matthew (Jean) Oristano. Friends from all moments in her extraordinary life loved her from the fabulous golden years in Hollywood, the 60's/70's in D.C. to her happiest 23 years with Victor in Fairfield, CT. and Lost Tree Village. She will be forever remembered as beautiful, elegant, generous, ribald, feisty, and smart as a whip. Jane was born in Bridgeport, CT. and raised by Miriam (Katz) and Eliot Gordon in Los Angeles, CA. At 13, The Bridgeport Post chronicled her coast-to-coast flight in a Monocoupe piloted by her father. She attended UC Berkeley after graduating Beverly Hills High School at 16. She proudly won two of her three appearances on "Jeopardy" in the 1960's, and became a successful real estate broker in Washington D.C. after years hosting sparkling, luminary-filled parties as the wife of Marshall B. Coyne. Her Rolodex was famous, as were her knitting and needlepoint skills. She loved politics, place cards, seating arrangements, New York Times crossword puzzles, Seabourn cruising, road trips, and thank you notes. Jupiter Medical Center Foundation, in appreciation of their wonderful care of Jane and Victor, is suggested for donations. Attn: Cheryl McDermott, 561-263-5728. A celebration of Jane and Victor Oristano will be held at the Lost Tree Club on March 9, 2020.