

Jane C. Powell (nee' Wojcik)

(Age 97)



Beloved wife of the late John M. Powell, died on November 18, 2019 at the Goodwin House Assisted Living Facility in Falls Church, VA. Born June 25, 1922 in Lowell, MA. Daughter of the late Michael and Agnes Wojcik; she also attended St. Stanislaus School and graduated from Lowell High School. She was an active communicant of Holy Trinity Church while residing in Lowell. Mrs. Powell came to the Washington, DC area and began her career as a Government employee in 1942. Then about 1951 became an employee on Capitol Hill serving in Congressional Offices of the late Reps. Eugene J. Keogh of New York and Edith Nourse Rogers of Massachusetts as well as House Committees on Agriculture and Merchant Marine and Fisheries. After retiring from Capitol Hill in 1972, she was employed by National Cotton Council and American Educational Research Association for more than 10 years. Mrs. Powell lived in Alexandria for many years and was an active parishioner of St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church. She is survived by four step-daughters, Jo Ellen Engelken, Susan Hayre, Sara Powell, Mary Powell; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her nine siblings, Emily, Stanley, Julian, Walter, Genevieve, Frances, Edward, Wanda and Mitchell Wojcik. A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lowell, MA at a later date. Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA is handling the arrangements.