JANE SCOTT-COBIS (Age 94)
On Tuesday, October 22, 2019. The beloved wife of John Cobis and the late Paul Scott; mother of Diane (Bruce) Hatley, Paula (Dave) Felt, Jennifer (Kevin) Matthews, Regina (John) Piazza and Jim (Kathi) Scott, also survived by 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Jane's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, October 24 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.