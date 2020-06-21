Or Copy this URL to Share



Jane C. Steinbauer "Nanie" (Age 86)

Of Reston, VA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Capital Caring Health Adler Center in Aldie, VA. Predeceased by father, Patrick J. Cook, mother, Teresa A. Cook, sisters, Mary P. Hill, and sister, Margaret A. Cook R.S.M., and beloved daughter, Jennifer A. Steinbauer. Survived by husband, Francis Steinbauer; sons, Kenneth (Kelli) and James (Dawn) Steinbauer, daughter, Micki (Tim) Hamilton, grandchildren, Kendall, Kelsey, Patrick, and Nicholas Steinbauer, niece's, Terry Brown, Barbara Barnes and nephew, Mike Hill. Visitation 10 a.m., funeral mass 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Road, Reston, VA 20191. Burial to follow: Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Road, Herndon, VA 20170.



