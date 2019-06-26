

JANE STEWART-YEAGER



After a long illness, Jane Stewart-Yeager went home to God on June 4, 2019 from Springfield VA. Born in Chicago IL on September 29, 1945 to Lt. John W. Stewart, US Navy, and Lt. Arline M. Leesch, US Army, she was a 1962 graduate of Denver's South High School. She then graduated in 1966 from Northwestern University, and did her graduate work in political science at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. After teaching at the University of Cincinnati she came to Washington in 1976 and worked for the United States Government at the Office of Personnel Management and later at the Environmental Protection Agency, retiring in 2010 as a GS-15. She was a long-term member of an anonymous fellowship of recovery in Northern Virginia and Washington, DC. Her marriage to James M. Yeager ended in divorce. She is survived by her two sons, Justin Stewart Yeager of Springfield, VA and Joshua Breihan Yeager of Bethesda, MD; and a cousin, Dawn Leesch Clausen of South Dakota. Her ashes will be buried with her mother's in Canistota, SD. A community remembrance service for Jane will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Grace Presbyterian Church in the FeLloWship Hall, 7434 Bath St., Springfield, VA 22150. Please make contributions to Planned Parenthood in lieu of flowers.