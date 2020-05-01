Jane Audrey Smith Tebbutt
Died on April 20, 2020 at home while under hospice care. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Tebbutt Malloy, two grandchildren, Brendan and Erin, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Knibbs Tebbutt, III and by her brother Alfred Hawley Smith, Jr.
Please go to www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
to view a full obituary and to sign the family guestbook. The funeral home will update this page with the date of the Memorial Service, which will be held later at Saint Mark Presbyterian Church in Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area at https://parkinsonfoundation.org/
.