JANE TESLIK  

Jane died peacefully in her husband Randy's arms on October 5, 2020 after a sudden pulmonary illness. Jane was born on September 22, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland. She attended Catholic schools in Baltimore and obtained a master's degree in social work from Loyola University of Maryland. Jane served for several years as a social worker and then after marrying Randy in 1977 and having their sons Derek and Adam, Jane became a devoted full-time mom. Nothing thrilled Jane more than being with her boys as they grew to be fine men. She was a particularly active volunteer parent when Derek and Adam attended St. Albans School, serving as President of the Parent's Club, a member of the school's Governing Board, and chairperson of several major St. Albans charity events, including the annual Christmas House Tour. Jane was a vocal cheering parent when Derek wrestled and played football, and for many years followed Adam's baseball teams as they played far and wide. Jane and Randy's Chevy Chase home had an open-door policy for Derek and Adam's friends, and it was often a gathering point for young adults and their parents, and family friends and relatives. Jane loved to travel, and she and her family toured often here and abroad. The high point of her year was her annual summer stay on the coast of Maine with her family. Jane was thrilled when Derek married Ana and Adam married Wei. As Jane became ill, nothing cheered her more than a FaceTime with her first grandchild, Derek and Ana's son Danny. Jane is survived by her husband Randy; son Derek and daughter-in-law Ana Teslik and grandson Daniel of Washington, DC; son Adam and daughter-in-law Wei Da of Washington, DC; her brother-in-law Kennan Teslik of Washington, DC., and many close and loving friends. Jane's funeral Mass and interment will be private. Jane's family will notify family and friends in the coming weeks of the scheduling of a virtual celebration of Jane's life. Contributions in Jane's memory would be welcomed by two of her favorite charities, the St. Albans School and So Others Might Eat. Online condolences may be expressed at: