JANE OPDYKE TILBERG (Age 94)
of Gettysburg, PA died Friday morning, May 29, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Gettysburg. A memorial service will be held 2 P.M., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. A private burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA. Online condolences and full obituary is at monahanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.