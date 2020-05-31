JANE TILBERG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JANE OPDYKE TILBERG (Age 94)  
of Gettysburg, PA died Friday morning, May 29, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Gettysburg. A memorial service will be held 2 P.M., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. A private burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA. Online condolences and full obituary is at monahanfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Monahan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved