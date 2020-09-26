JANE WESTENBERG



Jane Fairbank Westenberg (Age 97)

Died in Lenox, Massachusetts on September 20, 2020. She and her husband, Arthur A. Westenberg, lived in Silver Spring, Maryland, and Columbia, Maryland, for 25 years, from 1952 until 1977. Mrs. Westenberg was born in Rochester, Minnesota, on March 20, 1923. She attended Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, and received a bachelor's degree in 1945. During Mrs. Westenberg's Maryland years, in addition to being a homemaker and mother, she did extensive volunteer work in area schools and wrote free-lance travel articles and restaurant reviews for local newspapers. The Westenbergs were avid European travelers, and Mrs. Westenberg had a lifelong interest in plants and flowers and was a member of several garden clubs. In 1977, she and her husband retired to Manchester, Vermont, where they lived for 23 years. In 1999, they moved to the Kimball Farms Life Care Community in Lenox, Massachusetts, where she lived until her death. Mr. Westenberg died in 2002. Mrs. Westenberg is survived by a son, Lee Arthur Westenberg, his wife, Lynn Westenberg, of Waterford, Connecticut, and their beloved Welsh Corgi, Zelda. No services will be held.



