JANE WHITE

Jane A. White (Age 99)
To her family and friends - Mom, Grammy, GeeGee, Jane - passed away on September 16, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD. Born on February 10, 1921 in New York City. Predeceased by Ronald, her beloved husband of 31 years. She is survived by her children, Patricia Newland, Virginia Yates, James White (Yoko), Kathleen White-Wenger (Gary), Barbara Hlavka (Dennis) and Marjorie White. Also, by 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren who enriched her life greatly.Jane was sustained over the years by family, friends, and her faith. She was actively involved at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister and with the Leisure Club. She was an avid reader and as her eyesight weakened benefited greatly from audiobooks from Maryland State Library for the Blind and news via the Washington Ear.A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Silver Spring, MD.Contributions in her memory may be made to JSSA Hospice, 6123 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852 - www.jssa.org
or Friends of the Maryland State Library for the Blind and Print Disabled, 415 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 - https://friendsmdlbpd.org