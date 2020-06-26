Passed away on June 22, 2020 at her home in Annandale, VA of brain cancer. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Jane was born February 27, 1938 in Ohio, eldest daughter of the late Eliza and Norman L. Gidden of Bethesda. Jane graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and East Carolina College. In 1960 Jane married the late Capt. Thomas J. Kennedy, USMC. They had two girls. In 1966 Jane was widowed. Jane later married Maj Warren W. Wiedhahn Jr, USMC and they had a son. Jane was an avid gardener, reader, traveler, exercise enthusiast, and church volunteer. Jane was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren. She cared deeply for family and friends. Jane tackled life with her amazing grace, style, wit, and her loving touch. Jane is survived by her husband of 52 years Col. Warren H. Wiedhahn, Jr USMC, (Ret.); children Anne Swenson, Susan Hern, Jamie Wiedhahn; grandchildren Corrie, Elizabeth, Callie, Megan, Patrick, June; sisters, Lucy Statler, Eliza McBride, and Ann Jones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, Burke, The Jane Wiedhahn Memorial Fund at 9530 Braddock Road, Burke, VA 22015. Please visit Jane's memorial page at