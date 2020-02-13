

JANE POHL WILKINSON



On Saturday, January 4, 2020 of Great Falls, Virginia. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Barbour Wilkinson; loving mother of Mary and her husband, David and the late John Pohl Wilkinson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael and Christopher Heyer. Jane was committed to her role as a Navy wife, supporting her family through many tours of duty in Virginia and California. She was recognized for her service with the honor of sponsoring the U.S.S. Miami, launching this submarine in November 1988. After her husband's retirement, Jane enjoyed many years with her family in the Great Falls community. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:45 p.m. at the Fort Myer Old Post Chapel followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Washington National Cathedral. Arrangements made by ADAMS-GREEN Funeral Home in Herndon, VA.