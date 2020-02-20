The Washington Post

JANE WILLIE

Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:30 PM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
JANE McWANE WILLIE  

Jane McWane Willie of Sterling, VA, passed away on February 15, 2020. She was 92. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St, Herndon, VA 20170. The family will begin receiving visitors at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the INOVA Loudoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Leesburg, VA. For more information visit: adamsgreen.com/tribute/details/11188/jane-willie/obituary.html#tribute-start
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 20, 2020
