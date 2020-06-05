WILSON JANE SEYMOUR WILSON Jane Seymour Wilson passed away May 29, 2020. She was born October 12, 1924 in Newark, New Jersey. She grew up in Cumberland, MD and graduated from Allegany High School. During World War II, she attended Hood College in Frederick, MD--graduating in 1946 with a BS degree in Home Economics, and was ultimately recognized with an Honorary Doctorate from Hood for her lifetime accomplishments as a journalist and businesswoman. After college, she worked as a dietitian for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company and married her high school sweetheart, Howie Wilson, in 1948. They enjoyed more than sixty years together hosting family gatherings and parties including annual visits to Stone Harbor, New Jersey and traveling the world. While starting to raise her three children in Rockville, MD, she donated time to the Red Cross, the 4H Club and the PTA. When her children reached school age, she resumed her career as the Washington representativeof a food sales promotion company, Luncheon is Served, moving to an advisor position for a food distributor. During this time, she sold her first freelance article , which led to joining Federal-State Reports as assistant editor of the Dairy Industry Newsletter. Before long, she developed her own newsletter-Of Consuming Interest -- covering regulatory developments in the consumer area as well as related developments with the consumer movement. She loved working on the hill and was an ardent consumer advocate. She, along with her Aunt, Olivia Nicoll, built the business from three to more than twenty-five employees to include a consumer legislature research division. During this time, she also served as President of the Home Economists in Business (HEIB) and traveled in the United States and overseas to report on consumer initiatives. She retired as President of her Company but continued as an active Press Club member and worked part-time as a freelance journalist, editor and writer for numerous community and organization newsletters. She is remembered fondly by her family and friends as a "force" who, aside from her work accomplishments, was an avid gardener, reader, cook, traveler, family central communicator, matriarch, and party organizer. She was active in the McLean Garden Club and initiated the garden projects at Ashby Ponds in Ashburn, VA where she lived for 10 years until moving to assisted living at Sunrise of Arlington in 2018. She is survived by a brother: William Nicoll Seymour and his wife Joella, three children (James Howie Wilson Jr.(Maggie), Catherine Seymour Wilson (John Kadyszewski), and Andrew Maxwell Wilson), four grandchildren (David Wilson, Scott J. Wilson, Jane Bumgarner, and John Steven Kadyszewski), and eight great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband J. Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.