JANEL ROBINSON

Janel E. Robinson
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 29, 2020. She is survived by her father, Richard Robinson (Joyce Viar-Robinson) of Temple Hills MD; twin brother, Jamal Robinson (Camille) of Glyndon MD; older brother, Jeffery Harris of Hampton VA; mother, Carolyn Jackson of Fredrick MD; four aunts; three uncles and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, July 11 from 1 p.m. until memorial service at 2 p.m. Interment is private. Please send donations to "Donor Choose.org
& choose Yorkwood Elementary School.