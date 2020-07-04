1/1
JANEL ROBINSON
Janel E. Robinson  
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 29, 2020. She is survived by her father, Richard Robinson (Joyce Viar-Robinson) of Temple Hills MD; twin brother, Jamal Robinson (Camille) of Glyndon MD; older brother, Jeffery Harris of Hampton VA; mother, Carolyn Jackson of Fredrick MD; four aunts; three uncles and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, July 11 from 1 p.m. until memorial service at 2 p.m. Interment is private. Please send donations to "Donor Choose.org & choose Yorkwood Elementary School.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
JUL
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
