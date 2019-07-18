The Washington Post

JANELL MORGAN

Guest Book
  • "One of the sweetest souls I ever met. Janell and I met..."
    - Toni Carr
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Church of God and Saints of Christ
401 New York Ave., NW
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
The Church of God and Saints of Christ
401 New York Ave., NW
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Maryland National Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JANELL ALVINA MORGAN (Age 41)  

Janell Alvina Morgan, a daughter of God, mother, and singer, transitioned on Saturday, July 13, 2019 after nearly a two-year battle with cervical cancer. Janell was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Morgan, next to whom she will be laid to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving three sons, Matthew, Aiden and Chase; her devoted mother, Phyllis Morgan; sister, Nicole Morgan-Clark and a host of other loving family and friends. Viewing will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 4 p.m. at The Church of God and Saints of Christ, 401 New York Ave., NW, followed by funeral services at 5 p.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to The Duke Ellington School of the Arts Ellington Fund, 3500 R St., NW, Washington, DC 20007 in memory of Janell Morgan. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.