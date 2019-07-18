

JANELL ALVINA MORGAN (Age 41)



Janell Alvina Morgan, a daughter of God, mother, and singer, transitioned on Saturday, July 13, 2019 after nearly a two-year battle with cervical cancer. Janell was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Morgan, next to whom she will be laid to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving three sons, Matthew, Aiden and Chase; her devoted mother, Phyllis Morgan; sister, Nicole Morgan-Clark and a host of other loving family and friends. Viewing will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 4 p.m. at The Church of God and Saints of Christ, 401 New York Ave., NW, followed by funeral services at 5 p.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to The Duke Ellington School of the Arts Ellington Fund, 3500 R St., NW, Washington, DC 20007 in memory of Janell Morgan. Arrangements by McGUIRE.