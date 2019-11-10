(Age 91)
Peacefully passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at her home in Washington, DC. She is survived by her husband, John, daughter, Michele, son, Brian (Valerie), two stepdaughters, Joycelyn (Tommy) and Victoria, three granddaughters, Tanzi (Reggie), Lawana (David), Maya, one grandson, Brian II, two step grandsons, Cassius and Joey and three great-grandsons. Visitation: 10 a.m. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday, November 11 at St John Baptist De La Salle Catholic Church., 5706 Sargent Road, Chillum, Maryland.