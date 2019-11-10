The Washington Post

JANELL SMITH (1928 - 2019)
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St John Baptist De La Salle Catholic Church.
5706 Sargent Road
Chillum, MD
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St John Baptist De La Salle Catholic Church
5706 Sargent Road
Chillum, MD
Janell Proctor Smith  
(Age 91)  

Peacefully passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at her home in Washington, DC. She is survived by her husband, John, daughter, Michele, son, Brian (Valerie), two stepdaughters, Joycelyn (Tommy) and Victoria, three granddaughters, Tanzi (Reggie), Lawana (David), Maya, one grandson, Brian II, two step grandsons, Cassius and Joey and three great-grandsons. Visitation: 10 a.m. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday, November 11 at St John Baptist De La Salle Catholic Church., 5706 Sargent Road, Chillum, Maryland.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
