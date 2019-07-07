Janet Patton Allder
(Age 89)
Of Herndon, VA, passed peacefully on June 26, 2019 at her home. Preceded by sister, Annie Fehrs (Harold), brother, A.Gordon Patton Sr. (Nellie), husband, Richard Lee Allder and daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Strickland. Survived by brother, James L. "Ding" Patton (Nobbie), daughter, Wanda Mitchell (Steve) and son-in-law, Jim Strickland, along with six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive guests on Tuesday, July 9, from 5 to 8 p.m., with funeral service Wednesday, July 10 at 11 a.m., both at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure: http://bit.ly/janet-allder
or mail donations to: Race for Hope - DC (Team Ginger) c/o National Brain Tumor Society 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200 Newton, MA 02458. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at adamsgreen.com
.