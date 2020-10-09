1/1
JANET BALL
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JANET WILMOT BALL  
Janet Wilmot Ball, resident of the Washington region for almost 80 years, died October 2, 2020 in Fairfax, VA. She was 99 years old.  Janet was born March 6, 1921 in Detroit, MI. She was raised in Asheville, NC and graduated from Asheville High School. After graduation, she moved to Arlington, VA and worked for many years as a clerk with the Department of Defense; raising her son, Russell, in Falls Church, VA. After her retirement, Janet volunteered with the Fairfax County Juvenile Court system for over 25 years.  She was preceded in death by her son, John Russell Ball, her parents, William H. Wilmot and Alice Hubbard Wilmot, her brother John R. Wilmot, and her husband Irving Ray Ball. She is survived by her grandchildren, Heather R. Ball and Matthew C. Ball, both of Frederick, MD and her niece, Anne Wilmot, of Floyd, VA. The family is appreciative of the many years of loving care provided by the staff of Greenspring Village in Fairfax. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janet's name to the Humane Society of Fairfax County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved