

JANET WILMOT BALL

Janet Wilmot Ball, resident of the Washington region for almost 80 years, died October 2, 2020 in Fairfax, VA. She was 99 years old. Janet was born March 6, 1921 in Detroit, MI. She was raised in Asheville, NC and graduated from Asheville High School. After graduation, she moved to Arlington, VA and worked for many years as a clerk with the Department of Defense; raising her son, Russell, in Falls Church, VA. After her retirement, Janet volunteered with the Fairfax County Juvenile Court system for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her son, John Russell Ball, her parents, William H. Wilmot and Alice Hubbard Wilmot, her brother John R. Wilmot, and her husband Irving Ray Ball. She is survived by her grandchildren, Heather R. Ball and Matthew C. Ball, both of Frederick, MD and her niece, Anne Wilmot, of Floyd, VA. The family is appreciative of the many years of loving care provided by the staff of Greenspring Village in Fairfax. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janet's name to the Humane Society of Fairfax County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store