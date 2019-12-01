Janet F. Beth (Age 87)
On Thursday, November 28, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late William P. Beth; mother of Jeffrey P. Beth (Nancy), Joseph H. Beth, Billee Beth Duncan (Thomas), and the late Timothy W. Beth; sister of Willard Roseman (Shirley), Terry Roseman (Misko) and the late Lorraine Herron; grandmother of Kristin, Brian, Lindsey, and Anna. Also survived by two great grandchildren, Kyle and Hayley. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, December 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 3820 Aspen Hill Road, Wheaton, MD, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the , National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr, McLean, VA 22102.