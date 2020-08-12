BREED Janet P. Breed April 14, 1935 - July 20, 2020 Janet Phillips Breed passed away on July 20, 2020. Jan was born in 1935 in Patterson, NJ, the daughter of Ida Thompson and Harold Moore Phillips. Jan had one brother, Daniel (Danny) Phillips, who predeceased her. In 1948 Jan was diagnosed with childhood diabetes by Dr. Elliot P. Joslin of the world renowned Joslin Research and Diabetic Clinic. Dr. Joslin took care of Jan for ten years. Following college graduation from Simmons College for Women in 1957 with a BS degree in Business Administration, Jan married Ltjg., USCG Alan D. Breed, in August 1957. For the next 32 years, they pursued Alan's Coast Guard career during which they moved 21 times which included assignments on the West Coast, Japan and the East Coast. Following Alan's retirement he was a founder and COO of a new company. This position brought him back to the DC area where they lived in McLean, VA for 20 years and then to Goodwin House, Bailey's Crossroads, Falls Church for the last 10 + years. The Breeds shared a very happy, congenial and loving relationship. They did everything together, helping each other in whatever endeavor. They ran a 35 table duplicate bridge game in Arlington, VA. They were accredited Bridge teachers and Life Masters Bridge players. They did four world cruises (January to May) on the Crystal Cruise Line ships. Jan said she owed her successful long 72 years with a life long disease to the excellent care she received, her parents, Joslin Clinic and her husband. Her husband continued the same support and understanding of her diabetes and its limitations. She lived with a positive attitude, a passion for entertaining, cooking and reading. She had a real appreciation for life. She was generous and thoughtful in thought and deed. She was a friend to everyone, elegant, gracious and a lovely lady. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Services will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store