

Janet Ann Bashoor Davis

(Age 86)



Of Catlett, Virginia died on April 17, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia. She worked for the US Government for 32 years including: US Atomic Energy Commission, State Department, Congressman Gordon L. McDonough, The National Republican Congressional Committee, Congressman Jerry Pettis, Congressman Glen Davis, Congressman Ben B. Blackburn, The House Committee on Interior and Insular Affairs, The Committee on Education and Labor, The Department of Agriculture and The White House. While employed at the White House, she typed speeches for the President (The Honorable Gerald R. Ford) and travelled with the Presidential Party on Air Force One on numerous occasions. She also worked at Grace Baptist Church in Washington, DC. and Riverdale Baptist Church in Riverdale, Maryland. She was a member of Triumph Baptist Church. A private funeral service for family will be held at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Manassas, VA. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family at a later date. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to: Triumph Baptist Church, P.O. Box 861456, Vint Hill Farms, VA 20187. Condolences can be sent to