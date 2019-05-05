Janet E. Dorman
(Age 96)
On Thursday, March 21, 2019 of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Parker S. Dorman; mother of Thomas K. Dorman (Rev. Janet K. Dorman) of Falmouth, ME, William B. Dorman (Kathleen W. Dorman) of Takoma Park, MD, Joan Dorman Davis of Seattle, WA, Deborah Dorman Kirk (Robert C. Kirk) of Woodstock Valley, CT, Janet Parker Bruce of Brookneal, VA and the late Anne Dorman Hope; also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at Bethesda United Church of Christ, 10010 Fernwood Road, Bethesda, MD 20817 on Sunday, May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Bethesda United Church of Christ or the Midcoast Conservancy, 290 US-1, Edgecomb, ME 04556.