Janet Marie Gaydos
(Age 81)
Passed away March 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 5 to 8 p.m. (family memories shared at 7 p.m.) at Murphy's Funeral Home, 1102 West Broad St., Falls Church, VA. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 3901 Woodburn Rd., Annandale, VA, followed by a private interment at Fairfax Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Lawrence, her five children and 14 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jan's memory at www.alzinfo.org/memory-wall/janetgaydos/
