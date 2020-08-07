1/
JANET GIORDANO
Janet Giordano, age 86, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away on July 25, 2020. Janet was born in Newark, New Jersey, where she was raised. As an adult, she moved away from Newark with her husband and son, living in various locations in New Jersey until about age 80 when she moved to Virginia to be closer to her son and his family. She was a devoted wife and mother. While in High School she was regarded as one of the best soprano voices in the state of New Jersey. She sang in church and other forums for many years. She loved all genres of music but will be most remembered for her adoration of Frank Sinatra. She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Giordano, to whom she was married for 66 years; her son, Nick (Anne) Giordano; and grandchildren Natalie, Nate, and David. She was laid to rest at Quantico National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to Capital Caring Hospice at www.capitalcaring.org or Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
