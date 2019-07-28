Janet Marie Grillbortzer (Age 63)
Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of Mary C. and the late William E. Grillbortzer, Jr.; sister of the late James E. Grillbortzer and John P. Grillbortzer, Sr. Also survived by two nieces and multiple great-nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .