Janet Kay Hughes
Janet Kay Hughes, nee Janet Kay Dewar of Springfield, MO, died peacefully in her home in Fairfax, VA on October 23, 2019. Preceeded in death by her parents David T. Dewar and Gertrude M. Dewar and her husband of 24 years- John Joseph Hughes. Survived by her children, James Robert Offutt, Jr. and Christine Kumari Offutt; step-children, Michael Vincent Hughes, Eric Joseph Hughes and wife Louise Ingebritsen-Hughes, Christine Wysor and husband George Moomaw Wysor, Jeffrey Hughes and wife Roseanne Hughes, Paul Anthony Hughes and wife Colleen Hughes, and Marjorie Madeline Lamoso and also by her beloved step-grandchildren, Michael Hughes, Jonathan David Hughes, Daniel Patrick Hughes, Matthew Phillip Hughes, Rachel Moomaw Wysor, David Hughes, Alberto Manuel Lamoso, Carlos Javier Lamoso, Solana Noel Lamoso, Josephine Elizabeth Hughes, Julie Allison Hughes and George Byron Hughes.
A memorial service will be held at Money and King 171 Maple Ave. W., Vienna, VA 22180 on Sunday, November 3 at 2 p.m. Reception to follow at Ristorante Bonarati at approximately 3:30 p.m. www.ristorantebonarati.com
. Condolence correspondence may be sent to James Offutt 23469 New Mountain Road Aldie, VA 20105. The online guest book is available at