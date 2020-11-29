1/1
Janet K. Jamison "Jamie", of Lewes, DE, and formerly of Fairfax, VA, passed away at home under hospice care on November 12, 2020, on her 72 birthday. She was born November 12, 1948, in Oklahoma City, OK, the daughter of Wilfred Wesley Pomplun and Elizabeth Ella (Bagwell) Pomplun. Janet graduated in 1970 from Baptist Memorial Hospital Nursing School, Oklahoma City, OK. In 1972, she moved to VA and started a 17-year career at Fairfax Hospital - working in IV therapy and infectious disease outpatient therapy. In 1990, Janet began a 23-year career working for the Federal government in cancer research - first for Walter Reed Army Medical Center, then NIH/National Cancer Institute, and lastly, the Federal Drug Administration. Cancer research was truly her passion. Janet was a proud grandmother and loved doing Nana activities with her granddaughter Elizabeth. In addition, Janet loved nature and being near the water, so retiring to Lewes, DE in 2013 was a dream come true. Janet was a regular donor to organizations that feed the needy and care for homeless animals. Janet had a lifelong affiliation with the Methodist Church. Janet is survived by her companion of 35 years, Sally Perry, of Lewes, DE; a daughter, Jennifer E. Day (John) of Virginia Beach, VA; a granddaughter Elizabeth C. Day of Virginia Beach, VA; a brother, Fred W. Pomplun of Choctaw, OK; two nieces: Sharon Emerson of Newalla, OK and Kim Titus of Choctaw, OK; one nephew, Douglas Pomplun of Choctaw, OK; and her beloved golden retriever, Lucy will miss her. A live streaming memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. All are welcome to join the stream by visiting the following link: http://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/9725111/LTWebcast">www.parsellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/9725111/LTWebcast. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no in-person service. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnell Cancer Center at 18947 John J Williams Highway, Suite 101, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 or Kyra's Rescue (Lucy's rescue organization) - www.kyrasrescue.com  Please visit Janet's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guest book at: www.parsellfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Home
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
