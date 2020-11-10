1/1
JANET KIRBY
Janet Louise Dawson Kirby (Age 91)  
Janet Louise Dawson Kirby of Rockville, Maryland died on Friday, November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years of Parker T. Kirby. Loving mother of Mike (Dana) Kirby and the late Jody Pugh. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Christopher and Matthew Kirby. Sister of Joanne Grani. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.Born on the Dawson Farm in Rockville, MD to Jessamine and Henry (Joe) Dawson in 1929, she attended Richard Montgomery High School and graduated in 1947. Her family traveled and spent time with the Oglala Sioux at Pine Ridge in South Dakota where they had a trading post, returning to the family farm in Rockville where her father became postmaster. She was much loved and will be missed. A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park on November 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends of Pine Ridge Reservation at friendsofpineridgereservation.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2020.
November 9, 2020
I had the great pleasure of knowing Janet for 81 Years. When our family moved to Rockville, I was three years old and she was one of my baby-sitters. Over the years I have always enjoyed our many discussions about “old” Rockville. Janet will be sorely by both my wife and I, may she rest in peace, she was a grand lady. Bill and Verna Radcliffe.
Bill Radcliffe
Friend
