Janet Louise Dawson Kirby (Age 91)
Janet Louise Dawson Kirby of Rockville, Maryland died on Friday, November 6, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years of Parker T. Kirby. Loving mother of Mike (Dana) Kirby and the late Jody Pugh. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Christopher and Matthew Kirby. Sister of Joanne Grani. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.Born on the Dawson Farm in Rockville, MD to Jessamine and Henry (Joe) Dawson in 1929, she attended Richard Montgomery High School and graduated in 1947. Her family traveled and spent time with the Oglala Sioux at Pine Ridge in South Dakota where they had a trading post, returning to the family farm in Rockville where her father became postmaster. She was much loved and will be missed. A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park on November 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends of Pine Ridge Reservation at friendsofpineridgereservation.org
