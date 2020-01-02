

Janet Rozier MacDonald "Sue"



Sue MacDonald was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 17, 1931 and passed away on December 25, 2019. She was a member of a large, close family with three older sisters, now deceased. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Alaster, a daughter, Sarah MacDonald Murphy of Portola Valley, CA, and three grandsons, Ryan Alaster, Brendan James and Keane Edward. She graduated from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL in 1953. After teaching second grade for several years Florida she moved to Washington, DC where she was employed as an analyst in the Central Intelligence Agency. Being a Southerner who had moved north, to Georgetown, DC, she met a Northerner who had moved south. They were married on November 25, 1961, and soon thereafter began living abroad during Alaster's career, in Hamburg, Germany; Kabul, Afghanistan; and Ankara, Turkey. While living in those countries, Sue taught English-as-a-second-language to college students preparing for study in the U.S. Living in Chevy Chase, MD, after that, for several years she continued to teach English to foreign nationals preparing for American citizenship. An avid gardener, she maintained the landscaping of their Chevy Chase home with plantings requiring little attention during the summer and turned a wild and ledgy patch of Maine woods into a pleasant garden surrounding the summer home they built in Maine in 1991.

In Washington, Sue was a long-time member and former president of the Garden Club of Chevy Chase and co-chair of the 1990 Washington Antiques Show. She served on a board of the Childrens Hospital. For several years she was a member of the Scholarship Committee of the Garden Club of America, a responsibility she much enjoyed. She was a member of the Chevy Chase Club, the Sulgrave Club and, in Maine, the Small Point Club. She was adored by her many friends for her quick and agile wit, her generous spirit and her loving concern for others.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m, January 11, 2020, at St. Columba's Church, 1801 Albemarle St., NW, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sue's memory may be made to the Garden Club of America, 14 East 60th St., 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022.